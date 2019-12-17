Jannat Zubair shares a series of selfies; call them exclusive and weird

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular actresses of this generation. She is also a popular social media star and has come a long way in her career. The actress has received immense love and support from her fans for all her work, which makes her the top actress of the small screen.

Jannat has a huge social media fan following and never fails to share the smallest updates with her fans.

We have seen actors constantly posting amazing selfies that they take on various occasions.

Jannat seems to love to do the same and posted a series of selfies on her Instagram page where she is seen giving a variety of expressions which are just too cute for words.

Take a look at the pictures.

Jannat also called them exclusive and weird, but we love them.