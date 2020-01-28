Jannat Zubair to star opposite Siddharth Sharma in ...

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry is buzzing with new updates every given minute and Tellychakkar.com makes sure to satiate these hunger pangs of television lovers with freshly baked news!

As we know, along with the upgrade of the digital and television medium, music videos are back and how! A lot of celebrities are starring in various of these projects and the short-term work commitment also attracts many actors to take up such projects. Now one actress who is very active in this space is Jannat Zubair! Having gained immense recognition with television shows such as Phulwa and Bharat Ka Veerputra -Maharana Pratap, Jannat had us smitten with her music videos namely Fruity Lagdi Hai and Ishq Farzi.

And now, the teenage sensation is all set for yet another peppy music video opposite the Punnch Beat fame, Siddharth Sharma. Siddharth has also been a part of Dhvani Bhanushali’s Leja Leja which became quite a rage.

According to our sources, Jannat and Siddharth will star in a beautiful Punjabi peppy music video directed by Casting Director turned Director, Dinesh Sudarshan Soi who also happens to be the Casting Director of the project under his firm DS Creations. The team is currently shooting in Panipat, Haryana.

The music video is expected to release in March, 2020.

Are you excited for the project? Hit the comment section below.

Also read: Avneet Kaur to re-unite with Karan Singh Arora for another project