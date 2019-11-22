News

Jannat Zubair's mirror selfie with her father is super cool

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
22 Nov 2019 03:26 PM

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular small screen actress who has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress has a very huge fan following on social media accounts. 

Jannat's rising popularity on social media is all because of her wonderful posts which she shares with her fans. 

We all know how close Jannat is to her father Zubair Rahmani. The actress has shared lots of beautiful pictures with her dad given us major father-daughter goals. 

And now, Jannat has shared a super cool picture with her father and we can't stop adoring it. The actress took a mirror selfie with her dad and both of them posed in the coolest way. 

Take a look at the picture:

The picture is a pure delight for Jannat's fans. 

What do you think about Jannat and her father's amazing picture? Tell us in the comments. 

Tags > Jannat Zubair, major father-daughter goals, Zubair Rahmani, social media, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Ajay Atul grace the sets of Indian Idol season 11

Ajay Atul grace the sets of Indian Idol season 11
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth

past seven days