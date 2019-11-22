Jannat Zubair's mirror selfie with her father is super cool

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular small screen actress who has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress has a very huge fan following on social media accounts.

Jannat's rising popularity on social media is all because of her wonderful posts which she shares with her fans.

We all know how close Jannat is to her father Zubair Rahmani. The actress has shared lots of beautiful pictures with her dad given us major father-daughter goals.

And now, Jannat has shared a super cool picture with her father and we can't stop adoring it. The actress took a mirror selfie with her dad and both of them posed in the coolest way.

Take a look at the picture:

The picture is a pure delight for Jannat's fans.

What do you think about Jannat and her father's amazing picture? Tell us in the comments.