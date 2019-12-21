Jas Karan Gandhi bags Colors' Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story

MUMBAI: Colors’ will soon roll out a new show titled Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story produced by Bodhi Tree.



Well, the title of the show itself explains that it revolves around a girl named Pinky who is a short heighted however she is confident that she will meet her dream boy who will accept her.



TellyChakkar.com already reported exclusively about Naagin 3 fame Puneet Choksey and Vishvajeet Pradhan bagging the project.



Now, the latest update is that actor Jas Karan Gandhi who is known for his performances in shows like Udaan and Miley Jab Hum Tum has been roped in for a pivot role in the show.



A source close to the project revealed that Jas Karan's character will have many shades and will be quite interesting one to watch out for.



We couldn't connect with Jas Karan for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.