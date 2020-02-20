Jasleen Matharu calls Shehnaaz Gill a wannabe which makes her cry bitterly

MUMBAI: Jasleen Matharu who grabbed the headlines for her relationship with Anup Jalota during Bigg Boss season 12, is now a contestant on the Colors show Mujse Shaadi Karoge where she will be trying to woo Paras so that he will choose her at the end, for a life partner.

Winning Paras Chhabra’s heart in a jiffy with her Punjabi charm, desi girl Navdeesh has become the target of all the suitors competing to win the model-actor’s heart. The latest promo of the upcoming episode promises a lot of drama.

In the upcoming promos, one can see how Heena Panchal in conversation with Navdeesh, where the later confesses of being fond of Shehnaaz Gill. Followed by Jasleen Matharu and Sanjjanaa Galrani, asking her to stop imitating someone and be real.

Jasleen also says how Navdeesh is trying to portray herself differently amongst all the contestants, by these gimmicks. Leaving Navdeesh in tears and crying out loud, walking out of the bedroom.

Well with this promo of the show, makers have already assured the audience of the show having enough of mirch masala to keep they entertained.

Check out the promo below: