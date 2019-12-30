News

Jasleen Matharu of Bigg Boss 12 to make her Bollywood debut

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Dec 2019 03:44 PM

MUMBAI: Jasleen Matharu, who was one of the participants in Bigg Boss 12, has been roped in for a Bollywood project. The actress will be making her Bollywood debut with an upcoming movie titled ‘Vo Meri Student Hai’. She will be sharing the screen with her real-life guru and devotional singer Anup Jalota.

Besides, Jasleen’s father Kesar Matharu is also part of the film. The team has already started shooting for the same in Mumbai’s Madh Island.

Jasleen and Anup have earlier collaborated for Bigg Boss 12 where the participants had to enter the reality in pairs. Though they participated as a romantic couple, it was later revealed that they just pretended to be a couple for the sake of the show.

Recently, she also made her fictional TV debut with Colors’ Vish.

Credits: India Forums

Tags > Jasleen Matharu, Bigg Boss 12, Anup Jalota, Kesar Matharu, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Divyanka Tripathi looks ravishing at an award...

Divyanka Tripathi looks ravishing at an award function
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days