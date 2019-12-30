Jasleen Matharu of Bigg Boss 12 to make her Bollywood debut

MUMBAI: Jasleen Matharu, who was one of the participants in Bigg Boss 12, has been roped in for a Bollywood project. The actress will be making her Bollywood debut with an upcoming movie titled ‘Vo Meri Student Hai’. She will be sharing the screen with her real-life guru and devotional singer Anup Jalota.

Besides, Jasleen’s father Kesar Matharu is also part of the film. The team has already started shooting for the same in Mumbai’s Madh Island.

Jasleen and Anup have earlier collaborated for Bigg Boss 12 where the participants had to enter the reality in pairs. Though they participated as a romantic couple, it was later revealed that they just pretended to be a couple for the sake of the show.

Recently, she also made her fictional TV debut with Colors’ Vish.

