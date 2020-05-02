Jasleen Matharu's fans are curious to know whether she has married Anup Jalota

MUMBAI: A few days ago, Jasleen Matharu posted a picture dressed in a floral night suit. She was seen wearing a chooda and had sindoor on her forehead. This made many wonder if she has tied the knot.

However, the actress clarified to a media portal that she hasn't got married but this is her look for a project. Jasleen had earlier revealed, 'I am in the mood of getting married but it's just that I haven't found the right person yet. Mere dil ki ghanti nahi baji ab tak.'

And now, as per Jasleen some people are still not believing her that she hasn't exchanged marriage vows. She said, 'Ever since I posted that picture, people are sending me congratulatory messages. Many friends are even wishing me "A Happy Married Life." In fact, that very day, Kashmera Shah texted me on similar lines.'

Jasleen signs off by saying that some of her fans are still in the 'no belief' zone and telling her that 'they're heartbroken'. On the other hand, some of them have asked her, 'Who is the man? Anup Jalota se toh shaadi nahin karli?'

Talking about how it all started, she explained, 'I was shooting a music video on the song Chupke Se from Saathiya at home. Yes, I dressed like a newly-wed girl at her honeymoon. But surely, I didn't expect that it would lead to so much chaos.'

Credits: SpotboyE