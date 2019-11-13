News

Jasmin Bhasin all set to be in Naagin 4, first promo out, leaves us intrigued

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Nov 2019 11:55 PM

MUMBAI:Naagin 4 is one of the most anticipated shows. A lot of buzz has been created since the time Ekta Kapoor announced the show's 4th season. 

And now, the Queen of daily soaps has shared the latest promo and welcomed Jasmin Bhasin as the new Naagin. Yes, you heard it right! Jasmin will be the seen as the Naagin in this fourth season and we can't be more excited. 

Take a look at the promo:

Dressed in a white outfit, Jasmin surely is one of the beautiful Naagins of the small screen. We can see that glow on her face and that radiance in her eyes. Well, Ekta is known for having the finest actors for her shows. 

This season, we will see Nia Sharma, Manit Joura and a host of other actors. Sayantani Ghosh too will be a part of the show. 

The shoot of the show will start from November 18 in Rajasthan. 

What are your thoughts on the latest promo? Are you excited to see Jasmin as Naagin? Tell us in the comments.

Tags > Jasmin Bhasin, Naagin 4, Ekta Kapoor, Nia Sharma, Manit Joura, Sayantani Ghosh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Launch of VOOT Kids

In pics: Launch of VOOT Kids
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

past seven days