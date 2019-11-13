Jasmin Bhasin all set to be in Naagin 4, first promo out, leaves us intrigued

MUMBAI:Naagin 4 is one of the most anticipated shows. A lot of buzz has been created since the time Ekta Kapoor announced the show's 4th season.

And now, the Queen of daily soaps has shared the latest promo and welcomed Jasmin Bhasin as the new Naagin. Yes, you heard it right! Jasmin will be the seen as the Naagin in this fourth season and we can't be more excited.

Take a look at the promo:

Dressed in a white outfit, Jasmin surely is one of the beautiful Naagins of the small screen. We can see that glow on her face and that radiance in her eyes. Well, Ekta is known for having the finest actors for her shows.

This season, we will see Nia Sharma, Manit Joura and a host of other actors. Sayantani Ghosh too will be a part of the show.

The shoot of the show will start from November 18 in Rajasthan.

What are your thoughts on the latest promo? Are you excited to see Jasmin as Naagin? Tell us in the comments.