Jasmin Bhasin breaks the silence on her marriage plans with Aly Goni

MUMBAI: Aly and Jasmin are one of the most loved couples on television, and the two look adorable with each other.

Initially, they were best friends, but when Aly entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild-card entry, the two made their relationship official.

The two met on the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and from there began a strong bond of friendship, which then led a relationship of love.

Post Bigg Boss, the couple had gone to Kashmir, where they spent some quality time with Aly’s family.

They were recently seen in two music videos, which have already created a benchmark in terms of viewership.

The two are quite active on their social media accounts and give fans a glimpse of their whereabouts.

(ALSO READ: After news of Aly's eviction, fans join forces with #WeWantAlyBack on Twitter, Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya's fans extend support)

Aly and Jasmin have always been asked about when they would tie the knot. In a couple of interviews, Aly has already answered that. Now, Jasmin also spoke about it.

The Naagin actress said that the two of them are very chilled out and they really get along with each other. They believe in taking small steps one day at a time and do not overthink or plan stuff. They take things as they come.

They also want to enjoy this dating phase, and when the right time comes, they will take the plunge.

Fans call them one of the cutest couples on television, and post Bigg Boss, Aly had said that he wanted to enjoy this full phase of dating with Jasmin before they take the plunge into marriage.

Well, the duo has a massive fan following, and their fans fondly call them Jasly.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: After news of Aly's eviction, fans join forces with #WeWantAlyBack on Twitter, Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya's fans extend support)