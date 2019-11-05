News

Is Jasmin Bhasin dating Aly Goni? The actress REACTS

By TellychakkarTeam
05 Nov 2019 12:56 PM

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular television actresses. She has done shows like Tashan-E-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

On the personal front, there have been rumours that the actress was dating Aly Goni. Now, the actress has cleared the air.  In an interview with Bombay Times, Jasmin opened up on her status with Aly. The actress said that she and Aly aren't in a relationship and are just good friends with each other. She added how she understands it's convenient to link them as they are good-looking and single, but these rumours don't affect their situation and she doesn't pay heed to them. She also said that she wouldn't hide it if she was in a relationship, but currently she is single and is only looking to concentrate on her work for the next couple of years.

