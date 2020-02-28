Jasmin Bhasin finally confirms her exit from Naagin 4

MUMBAI: When Jasmin Bhasin was announced as the lead of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4, everyone was left elated. The actress' first look as Naagin Nayantara eas quite impressive and she looked very promising in her role.

However, as the story progressed, there came a big twist where the makers showed how Nia Sharma aka Brinda is the Icchadhari Naagin and not Nayantara. In the past few episodes, Nayantara's character was killed in the show which left the fans sad.

With Nia being the Naagin, Jasmin's role had to end as there is nothing much for her to portray.

Now the actress while talking to a leading entertainment portal said that the show was supposed to be that way, it’s the show’s format that her role ended, and before leaving she has shot with Anita also, and she is happy that she was a part of the show and she is made a lot of memories through this show.

And she also told all her fans to watch the show and she will be back soon on television.