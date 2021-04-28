Jasmin Bhasin follows the steps of Deepika Padukone as she becomes the Mastani of television

MUMBAI: Jasmin is one of the most loved actresses on television and she rose to fame with her character in Naagin and her stint in the Bigg Boss house.

The actress grabbed the headlines for her fights with Rubina and her cute relationship with Aly.

She was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss and a potential winner, so her eviction had shocked many.

Post Bigg Boss, she was seen in a music video alongside Aly Goni and the two look gorgeous together.

Jasmin has come up the hard way and become a big name in the world of entertainment.

During her stay in Bigg Boss, Jasmin had said how she struggled and faced many rejections and then reached where she is today.

Jasmine has also been part of many successful television shows including Dil Se Dil Tak, which was the adaption of the Indian movie Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.

Now, we came across a throwback video from the show that has gone viral on the internet where she is seen dressed as Mastani from the movie Bajirao Mastani.

The fan-made video has Jasmine dressed in Mastani’s outfit, and fans have added Aly’s video on it and made him Bajirao.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits but that’s the love and support that Jasly gets, and fans would like to see them together someday on screen.

Well, no doubt that Jasmin looks gorgeous, and if Bajirao Mastani would be made for television, then she could be perfect choice for Mastani.

