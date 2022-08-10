Jasmin Bhasin gives a glimpse of her romantic dinner with her special man on his birthday

Jasmin who has a massive fan following online has shared an update for her fans.
MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is a big name in the television industry and she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss-14. She is best known for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. 

Jasmin and Aly Goni are in a relationship and their love blossomed in the Bigg Boss house since then the fans love their Jodi and fondly call them #JasLy. It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couples in the TV industry. 

She and Aly are off to Switzerland for a fun vacation together to bring in Aly's 32nd birthday. Jasmin has now shared a glimpse of a romantic dinner with Aly Goni. Check it out here;

There is no doubt that Aly and Jasmin are the cutest couple in tinsel town and fans love their chemistry and seeing them together.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

