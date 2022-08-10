Jasmin Bhasin gives a glimpse of her romantic dinner with her special man on his birthday

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is a big name in the television industry and she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss-14. She is best known for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak.

Jasmin and Aly Goni are in a relationship and their love blossomed in the Bigg Boss house since then the fans love their Jodi and fondly call them #JasLy. It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couples in the TV industry.

Jasmin who has a massive fan following online has shared an update for her fans. She and Aly are off to Switzerland for a fun vacation together to bring in Aly’s 32nd birthday. Jasmin has now shared a glimpse of a romantic dinner with Aly Goni. Check it out here;

There is no doubt that Aly and Jasmin are the cutest couple in tinsel town and fans love their chemistry and seeing them together.

