Jasmin Bhasin has something to share about Rashami Desai's ENTRY in Naagin 4!

MUMBAI: The Naagin series has been a superhit. Ever since Balaji Telefilms introduced us to the first installment of the show, people have been in love with the supernatural genre.

Currently in its fourth season, the show brought together Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles.

The story is unique and has a narrative which keeps the audience glued to the screens. However, recently the show witnessed some new entries and this also brought in an exit of Jasmin.

Jasmin , in a particular live session was questioned about Rashami Desai coming in as her replacement.

Jasmin clarified that she always knew that her character was finite and that Rashami's entry in the show has nothing to do with her exit. She also mentioned that she is in good terms with Rashami and since they have worked on Dil Se Dil Tak together, there is absolute clarity and are thorough professionals.