Jasmin Bhasin journey ends in Naagin 4

MUMBAI: When Jasmin Bhasin was announced as the lead of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4, everyone was left elated. The actress' first look as Naagin Nayantara eas quite impressive and she looked very promising in her role.

However, as the story progressed, there came a big twist where the makers showed how Nia Sharma AKA Brinda is the Icchadhari Naagin and not Nayantara. In the past few episodes, Nayantara's character was killed in the show which left the fans sad.

With Nia being the Naagin, Jasmin's role had to end as there is nothing much for her to portray.

And now, in the surprising turn of events, Jasmin's journey will be ending in Naagin 4. The actress has reportedly shot for her last episode.

There are reports of Jasmin quitting the show as she is not happy with the way her role is shaping in the show.

Earlier, we saw how Naagin Vishakha AKA Anita Hassanandani tries to kill Nayantara and maybe that's how Jasmin's role will be ending.

Well, the diehard fans of the show and Jasmin will really miss Nayantara's presence in the show.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.