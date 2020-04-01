Jasmin Bhasin opens up about participating in Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin has made a space for herself in the industry with her hard work and talent. She wowed the audience with her cute looks and acting chops. She began her journey with Tashan-E-Ishq in 2015 and was then seen in Colors TV much-loved drama Dil Se Dil Tak.

Later, Jasmin went to do reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Today, in a live interaction with her fans, Jasmin was asked whether she will participate in Bigg Boss in the future.

The actress said, 'Honestly, as a contestant, I don't think I will ever be there. My problem is I cannot be manipulative and diplomatic. And to survive on a show like BB, you have to be very smart. I cannot put so much pressure on my mind. It will be a mental pressure on me.'

However, she is extremely fond of BB host Salman Khan. She mentioned, 'I love and adore Salman Khan. Every year I see him on Bigg Boss and I just freeze. I'm head over heels with his eyes and smile. He is a very charming personality.'

Credits: Pinkvilla