Jasmin Bhasin QUESTIONS the system as her father struggles to arrange a hospital bed for her mom amid the second wave of COVID-19

MUMBAI: The second wave of COVID-19 has shattered India. With the rising number of cases, the demand for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders is also going high. However, hospitals are failing to balance the demand and supply ratio, leading to several Covid patients losing their lives.

Now, telly actress Jasmin Bhasin has expressed her disappointment over the worsening COVID-19 situations in the country.

Jasmin Bhasin took to her Twitter handle recently to share a ‘difficult medical experience her family faced amid the COVID-19 crisis. She revealed that her father was not able to find a bed for her ailing mother.

Venting out her sadness, Jasmin went on to question people in power. She wondered if the system has failed to keep its citizens safe and help them. “Disappointed and heartbroken.Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through the same.”, an emotional Jasmin wrote.

The actress added, “People are losing their loved ones, family. Who do we blame? Has our system failed?”.

Her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Nikki Tamboli expressed her concern. Nikki wrote, “Hope your Mumma is alright now. May God be with her always.”.

Meanwhile, Jasmin was last seen in the song ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’ with beau Aly Goni. The music video has received a great response from the audience.

JasAly has been spending time together amid the lockdown.

