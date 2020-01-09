Jasmin Bhasin receives a wonderful comment from onscreen mother Sayantani Ghosh

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series' fourth instalment has hit the small screen last year in December and since then it has been entertaining the viewers. The show's plot is quite intriguing and has left the viewers hooked to the screens.

Naagin 4 has an ensemble star cast which includes Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Vijyendra Kumeria, Shalin Bhanot, Sayantani Ghosh, Ankit Bathla, among others.

We all know Sayantani plays the role of Jasmin's mother in the show. Fans are in awe of this mother-daughter jodi. Also, Sayantani has done complete justice to her role.

In a recent picture shared by Jasmin, the actress has donned a desi look where she is all decked up in a beautiful golden embroidered saree.

Check out Jasmin's post:

Bhasin's onscreen mother Sayantani was all praises for her and couldn't stop herself from dropping a comment.

Here's what Sayantani commented:

It seems Jasmin and Sayantani share a great bond and hence they are a pure delight to be watched on the small screen together.

On the work front, Sayantani has been in showbiz for many years now and starred in many shows like Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Naaginn, Kumkum, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, among others. Meanwhile, Jasmin made her TV debut with Tashan-E-Ishqand later starred in Dil Se Dil Tak and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.