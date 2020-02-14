Jasmin Bhasin thinks her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla should win BB13; watch video

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is drawing closer to its finale and everyone is super excited to see who will lift the winner's trophy. The show has witnessed lots of happy and sad moments til now. One such contestant who is all over the news is Sidharth Shukla. The handsome hunk of the small screen has managed to grab maximum attention throughout the show.

The actor has garnered nationwide praises for his performance in the show and his fan-following is increasing every passing day. Not just the commoners but also the celebs are extending their support to Sid.

The latest one is Sid's Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Jasmin Bhasin. Yes, you heard!

A video doing the rounds of the social media shows how Jasmin is going gaga over SId's performance in the show. Jasmin says that he is not aggressive like people and he just has that sportsman spirit to win the show.

Jasmin feels that Sid has given his heart and soul to the show and he deserves to win. '

Take a look at Jasmin's video:

Well, after watching the video, we are sure the diehard fans of Sid will be super delighted seeing Sid getting so much of support.

What do you think about Jasmin's video? Tell us in the comments.