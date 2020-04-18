News

Jasmin Bhasin's couch-potato picture is all of us

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. Everyone is trying to make the most of their time at home. Actors give us constant updates about how have they been doing. However, not everyone has been productive, and some of us have turned into couch potatoes, something Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin admitted too as well. 

Jasmin has chosen to indulge in sharing throwback photos and some household delicacies. She has also turned into quite the couch potato, just like so many of us. While the initial lockdown was taken seriously and we all tried to use that time rather effectively and creatively, this extension has us all simply chilling and resting, and doing the regular work from home, if you ask us at least.

Have a look at her photo.

