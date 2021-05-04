Jasmin reveals whether Rubina would be invited for her wedding with Aly, talks about Rubina, Abhinav, Rahul, and Nikki

MUMBAI: Jasmin is one of the most loved actresses on television. She rose to fame with her character in Naagin and her stint in the Bigg Boss house.

The actress grabbed the headlines for her fights with Rubina and her cute relationship with Aly.

She was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss and a potential winner, so her eviction had shocked many.

Post Bigg Boss, she was seen in a music video alongside Aly Goni, and the two look gorgeous together.

She is making headlines for her personal life and her relationship with Aly Goni. They get papped whenever they step out.

In a recent interview, Jasmin answered a question asked by Rubina, which is that when is she getting married to Aly, to which the Naagin actress said that as of now, it’s not happening but in the future, it will definitely happen, and when it does, she would defiantly send the invitation card.

When she was asked to say one word about these Bigg Boss 14 contestants, Jasmin said Rubina very smart, Nikki is immature, Rakhi is entertaining, Rahul is a friend, and Abhinav is a jungle boy, and she would like to meet everyone post the lockdown.

Well, Jasmin has always been cordial with all the contestants and has been one of the most dignified contestants of the show.

