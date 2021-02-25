Jasmin’s romantic birthday wish for Aly Goni, says “Love you with all my heart my best friend and my love”

MUMBAI: It’s time to pop up a champagne and sing a song as today (25 February) happens to be the birthday of actor Aly Goni.

Since last night the actor has been showered with endless wishes by his fans and friends. However, there is one birthday wish which makes it very special for him.

Yes, you guessed it right! A birthday wish by his lady love Jasmin Bhasin.

Jasmin took up to her Instagram account and wished Aly with a romantic birthday wish along with lovely picture. The actress wrote, “Happy birthday my hero. This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on, since I met you. Looking at your eyes every day, you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life, love you with all my heart, my best friend and my love.”

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin met on the sets of the adventurous show, Khatron Ke Khiladi and that's how they became friends. Later, their friendship flourished into love. And finally, the duo confessed to being in love in Bigg Boss 14.