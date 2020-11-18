Jasmine backstabs Rubina; is this the end of their friendship?

MUMBAI: Jasmine and Rubina are two very strong contestants of the Bigg Boss house and the two have a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

They are playing the game extremely well and have formed a great bond of friendship where Rubina, Abhinav and Jasmine have become a very strong group.

Time and again we have seen how Bigg Boss has tried to create a rift between Rubina and Jasmine where they are friendship has been tested but it never was betrayed.

But in today’s episode, the friendship will get betrayed as Jasmine will backstab Rubina in the task, where she would be supporting her at the beginning but then suddenly, she will change the stance and support Rahul in the captaincy task where which will shock Rubina and Abhinav.

This will be the biggest crack in their friendship and seems like post this Rubina will never ever speak to Rubina and the friendship could be over.

In fact, after the betray both Aly and Jasmine will put their level best to make Rahul the captain of the house and Rubina to lose the task.

But now will it be interesting to see what will be Rubina’s reaction and who will this captaincy task Rubina or Rahul.

