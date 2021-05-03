Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan would like to be this kind of cricketer

MUMBAI: Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan is popular for her work.

She is a famous TV sports presenter. She gained fame for hosting a special interactive show about Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) called The Knight Club.

In addition to being a sports presenter, she was also a beauty pageant contestant. She won Femina Officially Gorgeous. Sanjana also participated in 2012 Femina Style Diva fashion show.

ALSO READ: Check out the gorgeous wedding pictures of these sports stars who got married in 2020-2021

On the personal front, Sanjana tied the knot with cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. Their wedding took place in Goa in the presence of a limited number of people.

Did you know Sanjana once revealed the type of cricketer she would have liked to be? Well, during one event in a series of interviews, she was asked about the type of cricketer she would like to be. She answered the question posed by Dinesh Kartik by saying she would like to be an opening batsman. Yes, you read that right.

Sanjana is also quite active on social media. She often shares posts on the photo-sharing application Instagram that are certainly not to be missed. Recently, she shared another picture that will instantly lift your spirits. The pretty lady has also shared a piece of advice with fans. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sanjana shared a picture of herself wherein she can be seen donning a graceful printed outfit. Further, she shared advice with her fans. The lady asked fans to ‘find good light, take great photos.’ The lady has shared many such posts that are unmissable. Take a look at a few.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

CREDIT: REPUBLIC WORLD

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah ties knot with Sanjana Ganesan