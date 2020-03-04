News

Jasveer Kaur bags Star Plus' Anupama

04 Mar 2020 11:18 AM

MUMBAI:  Rajan Shahi is known for backing some of the most popular television shows. The two shows which are presently entertaining audience include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. And now, the producer is gearing up for his new show. 

Well, Rajan Shahi is all set to helm the remake of his ongoing Marathi show, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte.

According to the reports, the show will star talented actor Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles along with Meri Durag fame Paras Kalnawat. TellyChakkar exclusively reported about actors Ashish Mehrotra, Arvind Vaidya and Alpana Buch bagging the project.

Now, the latest update is that popular actress Jasveer Kaur who has done many Television shows like Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyaan, Waaris and Sasural Simar ka has also bagged the project.

Post embracing motherhood, Jasveer will be seen making a comeback in acting with Anupama.

According to our sources, The cast have left for Ahmedabad to shoot some important sequences.

We couldn't connect with Jasveer for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

