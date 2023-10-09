Jaswinder Gardner: I’m very proud and honoured to be stepping aboard COLORS’ ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav

MUMBAI: COLORS’ magnum opus ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ revolves around the universe’s first love story of two of the most venerated deities – Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti. It outlines their journey of duty, sacrifice, and separation that leads to tap, tyag, and tandav. Having curated a show in the mythological genre on an opulent canvas earlier, COLORS and King of Mythology Siddharth Kumar Tewary has brought a visually marvelous saga that is enthralling the audiences. The show now ropes in actor Jaswinder Gardner in the role of Mainavati, the wife of King Himvaan and the mother of Parvati.

Frequently Asked Questions: -

1. Tell us something about the show?

A. Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav is a mythological show that depicts the first love story of the universe between Shiv and Shakti. In its current storyline, while Aadishakti informs the Gods that she will be reborn as Parvati to Himvaan the king of the Himalayas, and his queen Mainavati, Lord Shiva senses the reincarnation of Shakti as Goddess Parvati while he is meditating. As the storyline is headed towards many twists and turns, I’m very proud and honoured to be stepping aboard a show that has garnered tremendous love from the viewers. I hope the course of love pouring in continues and the audiences embrace me as Maharani Mainavati.

2. Tell us about your character in the show.

A. I will be seen essaying the role of Mainavati, the queen of the mountains and the wife of King Himvaan. She’s the daughter of Svadha, one of King Daksh's daughters and Devi Sati's elder sister. She’s the mother of hundreds of children including Parvati and Ganga. She possesses a gentle and affectionate nature, yet she fiercely protects her children.

3. What preparations did you undertake for the character of Mainavati?

A. To bring this complex character of Mainavati to life, I immersed myself in her emotions and motivations and I hope the audience loves it, as I am putting in a lot of effort to play the role effectively.

4. You’ve been part of a mythological show before. How do you think the experience of being on this show will differ from your earlier work in the genre?

A. Every show has something novel to offer. I think the characterization is very different in this show. The treatment of this show is unique and extravagant, thanks to the brilliant vision of Siddharth Kumar Tewary, who’s changing the face of this genre in India. It is a delight to be enlivening his vision.

5. Why did you decide to take on the role of Parvati's mother, considering your previous experiences with Swastik Productions?

A. I was excited to take on this role because I have a long-standing association with Swastik Productions. What's most important to me is the impact and the importance of the role offered to me.

6. What is your message to the viewers?

A. My message to all the viewers would be to stay tuned to Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav. It celebrates the treasure of our cultural heritage and offers profound insights into the timeless love story of Lord Shiva and Shakti while taking the viewer into the era of the gods. I think this a show that families can watch together, and it is inspiring children to be more curious about our culture and history.