Jaswinder Gardner joins the cast of Four Lions Films’ Sony TV show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about Sony TV’s upcoming show to be produced by Gul Khan’s Four Lions Pvt Ltd and Dipti Kalwani.

We exclusively informed our readers about Param Singh, Akshita Mudgal, Kunal Thakur, Charu Mehra, Abha Parmar, and others being roped in for the show.

Now, the latest buzz is that actress Jaswinder Gardner has also bagged the show. According to our sources, Jaswinder will play the character of the lead’s mother in the show.

Jaswinder was last seen in Star Plus’ Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka as Taabezi.

We couldn’t connect with Jaswinder for a comment.

Apart from this one, Four Lions Pvt Ltd is set to launch a new show for Colors titled Namak Ishq Ka. It stars Shruti Sharma, Monalisa, and Aditya Ojha in the lead roles.

