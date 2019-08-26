News

Jatin Bharadwaj to play the male lead in Dangal TV’s Ek Ichadhari Naagin Ka Inteqam

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
26 Aug 2019 07:46 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first to report about Dangal TV to soon launch a new show titled Ek Ichadhari Naagin Ka Inteqam, which is helmed by Triangle Films.

We broke the news about TV actress Nikita Sharma playing the lead role of a naagin in the above-mentioned show

(Read hereNikita Sharma to play naagin on TV).

Now, we have learned that  Jatin Bharadwaj, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Nazar, has been roped in to play the male lead in the serial.

We could not get through to the actor for his comment.

The story will revolve around a naagin who wants to seek revenge from a thakur (played by Manish Khanna).

We had also mentioned that the cast will comprise Deepak Chadha, Manu Malik, and Tanu Vidyarthi and popular child artists Ayaan Zubair Rahmani and Kashvi Kothari.

past seven days