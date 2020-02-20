Jatin Pandit’s son Raahul to make his singing debut in a music video opposite Gima Ashi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

With music videos taking the audience by storm, a lot of producers are investing in making several music videos. The projects also attract the actors as it is a short-term commitment which can easily be managed by actors who already a part of projects in continuity like daily soaps.

Apart from Television celebrities, Bollywood actors too are quite keen on doing music videos. Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi starrer Pachtaoge was a mega hit followed by Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s Filhal.

Now, the latest update is that music director Jatin Pandit's son Raahul will soon make his singing debut in an upcoming music video starring Gima Ashi.

The music video has been directed by Vinnil Markan and shot on the beautiful locations of Manali. The casting for the same has been done by top notch Casting Director Dinesh Sudarshan.

Here’s wishing the team a very best of luck.