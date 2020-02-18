Jatin Shah joins Colors’ Pavitra Bhagya

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on forefront reporting exclusively about Colors’ upcoming show Pavitra Bhagya, which bankrolled by renowned Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms.

Ekta is currently helming five popular shows they are Naagin 4, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. Pavitra Bhagya will star Ishqbaaaz fame Kunal Jaisingh in the lead role opposite Beyhadh star Aneri Vajani.

As reported by us, the show will star Abhishek Verma, and musician and actor Sherrin Varghese, Vibha Chibber, Pratiksha Rai and now actor Jatin Shah has also been roped in for the show.

Jatin, who is known for his stint in shows like Kasturi, Adaalat, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega amongst others, will play the heroine's (Aneri) brother.

We could not get through Jatin for a comment.

The promos of the show are already on air and it will hit the TV screens from 2 March (2020).