Javed Ali praises 'Superstar Singer 2' contestant Mani

MUMBAI:  Popular singer and judge Javed Ali has all the appreciation for 'Superstar Singer 2' contestant Mani's performance on the song 'Maai Teri Chunariya'

Complimenting his performance Javed Ali says: "Mani was not just singing the song but was living every note of it. You see I have no words to describe the feeling. The silence after your performance is the answer to the impression that you left on us."

"The silence is not because of the tears but, it is the impact of the music that is dripping from our eyes. I would pray for your success and I hope you become the biggest singer in this world," he adds.

Mani respects his mother a lot as she works tirelessly to meet the family's necessities and is the reason for him being on 'Superstar Singer 2'.

He went on to express his love for his mother, saying: "I will earn so much that I will never let my mother work."

Giving a surprise to Mani before his performance, Aditya Narayan showed a video of Mani's family, in which his mother expressed her delight of seeing Mani on the show, and the entire village cheered him on.

'Superstar Singer 2' judged by Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 19:33

