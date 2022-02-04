JAW-DROPPING HOT! Imlie's Gashmeer Mahajan SWEEPS hearts with his HOT TRANSFORMATION

MUMBAI: Imlie has been on the top stalls since its initial days, well now the major twist is all set to be unveiled Manasvi Vashist's entry in the show as the new Aditya Kumar Tripathi after Gashmeer quit the show. With Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh in lead roles.

Gashmeer Mahajani has become television's favourite with his stint in Imlie as Aditya Kumar Tripathi, while the show was on the dapper looked extremely charming adhering to his character's look but now that Gashmeer has quit the show, he has been flaunting his eye-pleasing hot bod and making his fans drool over those abs. His jaw-dropping transformation has indeed taken the internet by storm.

You wouldn't want to miss out on the reel:

Apart from Imlie, Gashmeer has been a superstar in the Marathi Industry and web. We can't wait to see what new projects and characters Gashmeer would plan on picking.

Talking about Imlie, currently, the entire family would come to know about Harish’s financial issue and how he owns some goons Rs. 5 crores and how he has mortgaged the house and also given all the jewellery to them. The entire family comes together and there are helping out Harsh and Aparna tells them not to worry, Malini misbehaves with Harish and that’s when Aparna scolds her and tells her to stay within her limits, and tells Aditya when she had a daughter–in–law who used to think about the family and stand by her, he broke all relations and took away her from the family and he did so wrong.

