Jay Bhanushali, Akanksha Puri, Parag Tyagi, and Asim Riaz’s brother Umar to be seen in Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar?

MUMBAI: Fans of Bigg Boss look forward to Weekend Ka Vaar episode as they get to see their favourite star Salman Khan donning the hat of a host.

Weekend Ka Vaar episode will get all the more interesting as contestants' closed ones appearing in the show as guests.

TellyChakkar has learned that popular stars Jay Bhanushali, contestant Shefali Zariwala’s husband and actor Prag Tyagi, Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend and actress Akanksha Puri, and contestant Asim Riaz’s brother Umar will be seen in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The celebrities will be seen as guests supporting their loved ones.

Rannvijay will be coming on the show to promote the new initiative launched by MTV.

Off late, Bigg Boss house has turned into a mad house, and with these celebrities gracing the show, one can expect a lot of drama.