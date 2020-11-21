Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi celebrate their daughter Tara’s 'Mundan Ceremony', shares glimpses on their social media handles

MUMBAI: Proud parents Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij who often post pictures and videos of their darling daughter Tara shared a glimpse of her brand new look on their respective social media handles.

Their little daughter has her tonsure shaved as part of Hindu culture, where parents call a barber to shave off their newborn’s hair, as they turn a couple of months old or maybe a year, it is called the 'Mundan Ceremony'.

Sharing her new look after she went bald, the couple posted a picture on Tara’s Instagram account wherein they captioned an image as, “How’s my new look?”. They also shared pictures of this ceremony on her Insta handle's stories.

Meanwhile, Mahhi shared a picture as well as video, while picture carried her after mundan look with the caption, “My taklu @tarajaymahhi”. She also shared a video when the family was singing as Tara prepared for mundan ceremony, she wrote in her caption, “Tara s mundan @tarajaymahhi”.

The video also had Tara’s mother and her house help’s kids in the background.

Tara’s Instagram account also carried a video with Jay carrying her in his arms, and Bala song played in the background, followed by family dancing to it, the Instagram post carried the caption, “Are they making fun of me kuch kehna hai aapko.”.

Also just like mommy, Jay Bhanushali too shared a video where we can see him cuddling with his little daughter Tara, he wrote in his caption, “Before and After....my Bala @tarajaymahhi #mundan #boldandbeautiful #bold #boldgirl”.

