News

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij take their newborn daughter home from the hospital

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Sep 2019 04:54 PM

MUMBAI: Television personalities, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali, who are already parents to a boy and girl whom they had adopted a couple of years back, welcomed their bundle of joy recently.

The television couple, who tied the knot in 2010, was blessed with a baby girl on 21 August and soon, they took to their respective social media handles to share a glimpse of their newborn. Along with a picture of himself with his baby girl, he captioned the post as, "The feeling of holding your baby cant explain in words..ready to give her a name so need your help suggest us names starting with alphabet T or M... #name #babynames #daughterandfather #daughter #dad #proudfather #princess #love #lovemywife #lovemyfather @mahhivij."

Mahhi too asked their fans to suggest names for their daughter. Along with a cute picture of mother-daughter, Mahhi wrote," Now that we have the alphabet for our beautiful daughter please suggest a name starting from T or M.#names #daughter#love #babynamesuggestions @ijaybhanushali.

And now, paparazzi clicked the couple as they left the hospital for home. Mahhi got discharged from the hospital and the couple along with their baby looked super happy as they head to home.

Take a look below.

 

 

Tags > Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali

past seven days