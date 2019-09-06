Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij take their newborn daughter home from the hospital

MUMBAI: Television personalities, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali, who are already parents to a boy and girl whom they had adopted a couple of years back, welcomed their bundle of joy recently.

The television couple, who tied the knot in 2010, was blessed with a baby girl on 21 August and soon, they took to their respective social media handles to share a glimpse of their newborn. Along with a picture of himself with his baby girl, he captioned the post as, "The feeling of holding your baby cant explain in words..ready to give her a name so need your help suggest us names starting with alphabet T or M... #name #babynames #daughterandfather #daughter #dad #proudfather #princess #love #lovemywife #lovemyfather @mahhivij."

Mahhi too asked their fans to suggest names for their daughter. Along with a cute picture of mother-daughter, Mahhi wrote," Now that we have the alphabet for our beautiful daughter please suggest a name starting from T or M.#names #daughter#love #babynamesuggestions @ijaybhanushali.

And now, paparazzi clicked the couple as they left the hospital for home. Mahhi got discharged from the hospital and the couple along with their baby looked super happy as they head to home.

Take a look below.