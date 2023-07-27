Jay Bhanushali and Tina Dutta make an appearance in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj for the Mahajan Group’s 75th Anniversary

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 12:48
Sony SAB

MUMBAI :The stage is set, and the excitement is palpable as Mahajan Group from Sony SAB’s recently launched family drama Vanshaj, gear up to celebrate their remarkable 75th Anniversary. Joining the celebrations are iconic television duo Jay Bhanushali and Tina Dutta who are all set to grace the illustrious affair. The grand celebration promises to be a lavish affair with star studded appearances, high energy performances and celebrations among the eminent Mahajans.

As the highly anticipated 75-year celebration of the Mahajan Group approaches, Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) prepares to commemorate the Group’s journey through an audio-visual presentation. However, not all goes as per the plan as amidst the celebrations, Yuvika has to deal with an attempt to sabotage her efforts. A game is played that shakes up the entire family together, everyone is under the radar but the one to blame directly becomes Yuvika!

Jay Bhanushali, sharing his excitement said, “I am eagerly looking forward to being a part of the anniversary festivities. I have been following the story of Vanshaj and am thoroughly engrossed in the story, given the numerous twists, turns and political intrigue. I am looking forward to sharing the screen with the Mahajan family as we come together to celebrate the remarkable success and legacy spanning 75 glorious years!"

Tina Dutta added, “I am very excited to be a part of the celebration of 75 years of Mahajan Group. Its a great opportunity to come together as one big extended family, share our joy, memories and celebrate an incredible journey of success. I will cherish this experience with the cast of Vanshaj for a long time.”

Spotlighting the dynamics of a legacy business family, Sony SAB’s Vanshaj has captivated viewers with its compelling storyline, weaving together conflicts, political drama, and complex relationships amongst the Mahajans. 
 

Mahajan SAB' Vanshaj Anjali Tatrari Jay Bhanushali Tina Dutta
Tellychakkar Team

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 12:48

