Jay Bhanushali & Ayushmann Khurrana about reminisce their longstanding friendship, making the latter emotional on India's Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Get ready to witness a dazzling dose of entertainment as Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved dance reality show, ‘India's Best Dancer 3’ will enthrall viewers with its Dream Girl Special. Gracing the episode this Sunday will be the charismatic star cast of "Dream Girl 2," featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.

One of the highlights of the episode will be the beautiful tribute to the incredibly talented Ayushmann Khurrana. The contestants will showcase Ayushmann’s remarkable contribution to the world of cinema through a series of amazing dance performances. The stage will resonate with the magic of Ayushmann's filmography as the contestants groove to iconic tracks like "Moh Moh Ke Dhaage," "Dard Karaara," "Pani Da Rang," and "Naina Da Kya Kasoor." Ayushmann’s longtime friend, host Jay Bhanushali will also share touching anecdotes about their friendship, leaving the latter emotional.

A dear friend of Ayushmann, Jay Bhanushali reminisces, "I've known Ayushmann for a long time, dating back to when he first arrived in Mumbai, and we became close. Even today, I know he picks up my calls without hesitation. We often reminisce about the good old days. He has achieved so much and faced numerous challenges, but the one thing that hasn't changed is that he is the same Ayushmann from before. I'm a fan of humanity first and then of their work. The love Ayushmann has earned is due to his work, but as a person, he's remained consistent from the beginning till now, and that's something I'll always remember."

Judge Geeta Kapur couldn't contain her admiration for Ayushmann's journey and will share, "Ayushmann deserves the applause – from being a reality show winner to a versatile singer and now an actor; I have been following his journey and I must admit, among all his films, 'Andhadhun' is my favorite. I'm a fan of your voice, your talent has found a place in people's hearts. This isn't easily attainable – you are gifted, you are blessed."

Overwhelmed by the touching tribute act, Ayushmann Khurrana's eyes welled up with tears and he said, “You guys took me back in time with your performance. We often get caught up in the race of life and forget to look back, but tonight, I've been reminded of the incredible journey I've had."

