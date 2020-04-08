Jay Bhanushali calls distributing foods and clicking pictures a PR stunt; Paras Chhabra fans attacks him

MUMBAI: In the wake of coronavirus, citizens are asked to stay indoors. While a lot of businesses are getting affected, the daily wages workers are facing the brunt of it as they are unable to meet their essential needs. Many celebrities are coming forward and distributing food and ration to them. There are a plethora of videos of celebrities distributing goodies to the poor.

Yesterday evening, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma also stepped out of their houses to distribute goods to the poor. Their video went viral.

Jay Bhanushali put across his opinion and generally expressed his thoughts that charity should be done under wraps. One shouldn’t film such videos as poor people wouldn’t want themselves to be recorded while taking the packets. While Jay’s tweet was generally put across and didn’t mention any particular names, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma fans lashed him for his tweet.

Have a look at the tweets:

Let us give you a little flashback of Jay and Paras’s bond. Jay was seen on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and he asked few questions to Paras which led the later to be extremely upset. Angry and disappointed with Jay, Paras also threatened to leave the show. Post the telecast of the episode, Paras’s fans lashed out at Jay for his behaviour on the show. Jay and wife Mahhi gave it back to them.

Looks like, Paras Chhabra fans haven’t really forgotten what happened in the past and bombarded Jay’s tweet with hate comments.

Do you think Paras and Mahira fans over-reacted on Jay’s tweet? Or was Jay trying to slyly take a dig at Paras? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

