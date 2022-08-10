Jay Bhanushali feels 'proud and jealous' of love pouring in for daughter Tara

Actor and television host Jay Bhanushali is a household name, however, he has a solid competition when it comes to popularity with his adorable toddler Tara.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 23:15
Jay Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Actor and television host Jay Bhanushali is a household name, however, he has a solid competition when it comes to popularity with his adorable toddler Tara.

He said that he feels proud and nice but also at times jealous as he too wants the same kind of reaction Tara gets from people.

Asked how it feel that Tara seems to be a bigger star than him, Jay said with a laugh to IANS: "I would like to keep that forever. Even if I become the biggest star on television, I would really want my daughter to take over all my fame. She should be more popular because I feel very very nice when I travel and when I go somewhere and people come to me and say that I am a fan of Tara."

"It feels really nice and at the same time, I feel jealous because of the kind of love she gets. I also want that love. All actors want that kind of love," he quipped.

The actor, who is currently seen on Sony Entertainment Television show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum', said that Tara is a natural.

"She has not done anything different, she's not acting, she's just being real and people are loving her. Aesa pyaar mujhe bhi chahiye."

SOURCE: IANS

Jay Bhanushali Sony Entertainment Television Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum Tara toddler Tara Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 23:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Jay Bhanushali feels 'proud and jealous' of love pouring in for daughter Tara
MUMBAI: Actor and television host Jay Bhanushali is a household name, however, he has a solid competition when it comes...
'Kisi Ka Bhai...' helmer Farhad Samji says commercial films are tough nuts to crack
MUMBAI: Director Farhad Samji, whose masala entertainer 'Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan' starring Bollywood superstar Salman...
Navina Bole plays a carefree woman in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'
MUMBAI: Actress Navina Bole feels that the concept of 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' is different and challenging to bring on...
How people on roadside inspired Ganesh Acharya for 'Pushpa - Jhukega Nahi Saala'
MUMBAI: Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya shared how he choreographed the song 'Pushpa - Jhukega Nahi Saala' from...
Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'
MUMBAI:Actor Jimmy Sheirgill will be seen in a character with shades in the upcoming crime thriller 'Aazam', which is...
Recent Stories
Farhad Samji
'Kisi Ka Bhai...' helmer Farhad Samji says commercial films are tough nuts to crack
Latest Video
Related Stories
Navina Bole
Navina Bole plays a carefree woman in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'
Ganesh Acharya
How people on roadside inspired Ganesh Acharya for 'Pushpa - Jhukega Nahi Saala'
Tina Datta
Tina Datta talks about 'refreshing' content on the small screen
Geeta Kapur to 'IBD 3' contestant: You showcased most difficult thing with such ease
Geeta Kapur to 'IBD 3' contestant: You showcased most difficult thing with such ease
Jay Bhanushali feels 'proud and jealous' of love pouring in for daughter Tara
Jay Bhanushali feels 'proud and jealous' of love pouring in for daughter Tara
Being a gang leader on show is more than just a role
Gautam Gulati on 'Roadies 19': Being a gang leader on show is more than just a role