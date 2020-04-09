News

Jay Bhanushali gets emotional as daughter calls him 'papa'

MUMBAI: It was an emotional moment for actor Jay Bhanushali when he heard his little daughter says "papa" for the first time.

Taking to his Instagram account, Jay posted a video in which his daughter Tara is seen saying, "papa" several times.

"She finally called me PAPA love you my princess love @taramahhi was waiting for this for a very long time," he wrote.

Jay and his wife Mahi Vij welcomed Tara in August, 2019. They are already parents to two children, whom they had adopted.

"First thing is I get up, see my daughter's face, be with her for some time, then I go and work out and I make my other two kids study with me. I teach them and help them complete their homework, then we watch a couple of cartoons where they learn phonics. I am getting trained to be a pro father," he said.

