Jay Bhanushali: It was exhilarating to tap into my romantic side for 'Hum Rahe Na...'

Actor Jay Bhanushali has talked about falling in love in the show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'. He says the initial feeling of falling in love is forever surreal.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 15:30
Jay Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Actor Jay Bhanushali has talked about falling in love in the show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'. He says the initial feeling of falling in love is forever surreal.

Speaking about the imminent change in the lives of the aristocratic Barot family, Jay, who plays the role of Shivendra, shared: "The initial feeling of falling in love is forever surreal! With the on-going sequence, Shivendra and Surilii are deeply captivated by each other, inseparable even for a moment."

He added: "Shiv promises to be by her side through thick and thin and gives her that assurance by going ahead and uttering the 3 magical words, 'I love you!' It's been a while since I did a romantic sequence, it was an exhilarating experience for me to tap into my romantic side. But there are big changes that will leave the viewers surprised and shocked at the plot going forward, driven by this decision - so stay tuned!"

'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

Jay Bhanushali Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum Barot family Shivendra Surilii Sony Entertainment Television Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 15:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Naagin actress Adaa Khan roped in for Sab Tv's Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Suparn Varma says Manoj Bajpayee is 'one of the best dialogue writers in the country'
MUMBAI: Writer-producer Suparn Varma, who is known for 'The Family Man', 'Rana Naidu' and is gearing up for 'The Good...
Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi
MUMBAI:  Actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee, who received a lot of positive response for his role of Hathoda...
Freddy Daruwala shares what draws him towards 'bad boy' characters
MUMBAI: Actor Freddy Daruwala, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the streaming shows '...
Jay Bhanushali: It was exhilarating to tap into my romantic side for 'Hum Rahe Na...'
MUMBAI: Actor Jay Bhanushali has talked about falling in love in the show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'. He says the initial...
Sonakshi reveals her favourite scene from 'Dahaad': 'It was empowering as an actor'
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her streaming debut in '...
Recent Stories
Abhishek
Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adaa Khan
Exclusive! Naagin actress Adaa Khan roped in for Sab Tv's Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey
'I had to learn the skill of rapping'
Chris Gayle on collab with Arko: 'I had to learn the skill of rapping'
PRIYNAKA RATHOD
Exclusive! Naagin 6 actress Priyanka Rathod bags Shashi - Sumeet's next on Ishara Channel
but capability is paramount', says Gurdeep Punjj
'Inheritance can grant privileges, but capability is paramount', says Gurdeep Punjj
Munawar
Munawar reveals 'Madari' has a contrasting mix of sound textures, poetry
Rohit Suchanti
'Bhagya Lakshmi' star Rohit Suchanti shares his dream to work with Kiara