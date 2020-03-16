Jay Bhanushali: It's a pleasure to host 'DID Little Masters'

Popular TV actor Jay Bhanushali had a longlasting connection with the dance reality show 'Dance India Dance'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/24/2022 - 16:30
jay

MUMBAI : Popular TV actor Jay Bhanushali had a longlasting connection with the dance reality show 'Dance India Dance'.

He is currently hosting 'DID Little Masters' and has been entertaining the audience with his funny banter and timing jokes. Jay has been offered with a lot of opportunities as a host.

Jay shared about hosting the show: "Channels bidding for me is the time I realised how much value I bring to the table as a host. It brings me immense pleasure to be appreciated for the efforts that I put in."

"I would like to thank all my fans too for having poured out so much love for wherever I am. The promise would always be the same to deliver the best," he adds.

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, popular TV actress Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D'Souza are among the panel of judges on 'DID Li'l Masters Season 5'.

SOURCE : IANS 

Jay Bhanushali Dance India Dance DID Little Masters Remo D'souza Mouni Roy TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/24/2022 - 16:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Eye Pleaser! Aneri Vajani has an amazing collection of floral printed outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read  ...
Really! Times when Shah Rukh Khan schooled his in-laws who were uncertain about inter-religion marriage
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most loved and top-notch jodis in the industry. The couple got...
Awesome! Sanaya Irani palazzo styles are setting trends in fashion
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read  ...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I have been practicing the phase of working since the time he was born' Puja Banerjee OPENS UP on working with Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly, challenges while working after her son was born and more
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.5 on a weekly basis....
Really! Find out the first salaries of your favourite Bollywood celebs
MUMBAI: Bollywood stars might all be millionaires now but that always wasn't the case, especially if you weren't born...
Must Read! Take a look at THESE contestants who made honest revelations on the reality shows
MUMBAI: There is just something addictive about reality shows. The drama is mostly on an all-time high, and things can...
Recent Stories
Really! Times when Shah Rukh Khan schooled his in-laws who were uncertain about inter-religion marriage
Really! Times when Shah Rukh Khan schooled his in-laws who were uncertain about inter-religion marriage
Latest Video