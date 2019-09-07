News

Jay Bhanushali to make his entry in MTV Ace of Space 2

07 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: Created by Vikas Gupta, MTV Ace of Space is a captive reality television series. Divya Agarwal is the winner of the first season. Currently, season 2 of the show is on air. Hosted by Vikas, the show premiered recently and has been making headlines for varied reasons. The latest report revolves around a new entry.

Well, according to the media reports, after Surbhi Jyoti's entry as a guest judge, the show will witness another appearance. And, this time it's Jay Bhanushali.

Report further stated that Jay has started shooting for the episode of Ace of Space 2. 

