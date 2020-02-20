Jay Bhanushali is PROUD to call Shehnaaz Gill a FLIPPER!

MUMBAI: There are some bonds which connect instantly.

While inside the Bigg Boss house, Shehnaaz Gill attracted immense love and admiration not only from fans but a lot of celebrities too. May found her cute and adorable and one of them was also the host of the show, Salman Khan who was also very protective about her.

While there were a lot of celebrity guests who visited the house during their Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, one of them was Jay Bhanushali. And looks like Jay was overwhelmed to meet her so much that he made sure that he continues his association and turns it into a good and cherishing friendship outside the house. Jay recently took to social media to mention how he met Shehnaaaz inside the house and that she is full of fun and energy.

What was also very entertaining that he used the hashtag of flipper too and somewhere, however Shehnaaz is, she sure is adored by one and all! Jay captioned his post as: First I Met this girl this girl at

#biggboss13 house and now at my house @shehnaazgill this girl is fun and full of energy #biggboss13 #shehnaazgill #shehnazgill #flipper

Take a look: