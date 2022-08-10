Jay Bhanushali talks about how he prepared to play a prince on screen

MUMBAI: TV actor Jay Bhanushali, who plays the prince Shivendra Barot in the show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum', spoke about playing a royal character and preparing himself in terms of mannerism and language.

The show is about a royal Barot family situated in Ranakgadh, which is headed by Damayanti Barot, played by Kitu Gidwani, her son and prince Shivendra Singh Barot, essayed by Jay Bhanushali, and Tina Datta is seen as Surilii Ahluwalia.

Jay said: "When I sat through the character narration, I sensed that Shivendra who is the prince of Barot is an elegant personality who speaks with humility and respect. Instead of 'main', he must say 'Hum' he cannot be flippant, he must have a gravitas which signifies the royals and their distinct way of communicating."

The 38-year-old actor is known for his roles in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kayamath', and his last fictional show was 'Kairi-Rishta Khatta Meetha'. Later, he also appeared on reality shows such as 'Nach Baliye 5', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 7', 'Bigg Boss 15', and many more.

Further talking about how he prepared for his character Shivendra, Jay added: "So, in order to embody those characteristics, I started speaking in this royal andaaz in real life as well with friends and family. I also try to control the pace of talking and try to speak as softly as possible. This regular practice helps me in bringing out the personality of Prince Shivendra."

'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE-IANS