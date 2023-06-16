From Jay Bhanushali to Tina Dutta, TV celebs shower love on Sony SAB’s new show Vanshaj

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 15:12
Jay Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s family drama Vanshaj has most definitely been the talk of the town. Be it a lavish set or the ensemble star cast, the show has turned heads everywhere. With its engaging narrative of inheritance versus capability, Vanshaj has set itself apart from stereotypical television shows. It has taken grandeur, royalty and opulence to a whole new level while maintaining its strong and uplifting messaging. While Vanshaj is sure to get its audiences thinking and marvelling at its narrative; it has also struck a chord with TV celebrities alike, garnering love from all over the industry. Some actors even took to their social media handles to showcase their support for the show.
Jay Bhanushali: Thought-provoking and great to see a story challenging gender roles in family businesses. Kudos to Swastik Productions @sktorigins @swastikproductions @sonysab

Tina Dutta: Must watch Vanshaj – redefining storytelling on television, Kudos to Swastik Productions and Sony SAB @swastikproductions @sonysab @sonysab @rahultewary @g3gill

Himanshu Soni: Congratulations and best [email protected]@rahultewary @swastikproductions @sonysab Starting from today 10:00 pm @rakeshstar @anjali_tatrari @imsheenabajaj @impuneetissar

Sumedh Mudgalkar: Thought-provoking and great to see a story challenging gender roles in family businesses. All the very best! Kudos to Swastik Productions and the entire cast @sktorigins @swastikproductions @sonysab

Aabhaas Mehta: Congratulations on this journey! Onward and upward! @sktorigins @swastikproductions @rahultewary @sonysab @g3gill

Akangsha Rawat: Saw the 1st episode yesterday, it was fantastic!! Waiting to watch the 2nd tonight! @sonysab Vanshaj by @swastikproductions @sktorigins

SubhaRajput: Don’t miss Vanshaj on @sonysab at 10pm

Mohit Duseja: The world of Mahajans!

Watch Vanshaj only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 10 PM

Jay Bhanushali Tina Dutta TV celebs Sony Sab Vanshaj Swastik Productions Himanshu Soni Sumedh Mudgalkar Aabhaas Mehta Akangsha Rawat Mohit Duseja Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 15:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Really! Couple to have a day wedding; grandfather Dharmendra to attend
MUMBAI :Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his upcoming...
CONGRATULATIONS! Karan Vohra and wife Bella blessed with twin baby boys
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Sai and Virat finally get back together, trouble follows the couple
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Krishna Kotian on Adipurush getting a mixed response, “I think everybody has their own opinion”
MUMBAI :Actor Krishna Kotian plays the role of King Dasharatha in Adipurush. He has a cameo in the film and he shared...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Finally! Satya clears tuhe air for Virat
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh no! Virat refuses to make a move towards Sai
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Really! Couple to have a day wedding; grandfather Dharmendra to attend
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anupama and Anuj
Must-Read! Fans are aching to see Anupama and Anuj reunite after hints, us the trend 'MaAn together Forever'! Check out the best reactions here!
Neil Sharma
EXCLUSIVE! 'Na Umra Seema Ho' child actor Neil Sharma roped in for Nazara TV's 'Dharmputra Nandini'
Meet
“I bid farewell to a show that has been my home for nearly two years”, mentioned Shagun Pandey as he shot his last scene for the long-run show- Meet
Shalin Bhanot
OMG! Shalin Bhanot turns Bekaboo set into an impromptu concert, and grooves to this Hit SRK song!
Leena Goenka
Leena Goenka to portray ‘Dimple’ in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
Nirjar Patel
EXCLUSIVE! Nirjar Patel and Vibhor Sharma to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin