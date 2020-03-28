Jay Bhanushali urges people to not post ‘Police Beating Video’ for THIS hilarious reason

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali, who is one of the most popular and adorable television actors, has shared a hilarious post.

Well, due to coronavirus lockdown, the Government of India is appealing its citizens to stay at home and follow all the precautionary measures to avoid the multiplication of the virus. While nation-wide-lockdown has left people with minimum resources at home, people have been venturing out amid the virus scare. Like every now and then, we come across some videos of Police beating people roaming around on the roads with lathis. While few are reporting brutal behaviour of Police with vendors and citizens, Jay has altogether a different concern.

The actor took to his social media handle and wrote, “Please don't post videos in WhatsApp of *Police beatings on the road* After watching these videos wives are purposely sending their husband to get vegetables/groceries #Lockdown21 #lockdown #lockdownindia #COVID2019 #LockdownNow #StaySafe”

Check out his hilarious post here:

Please don't post videos in whatsapp of *Police beatings on the road*



After watching these videos wives are purposely sending their husband to get vegetables/groceries #Lockdown21 #lockdown #lockdownindia #COVID2019 #LockdownNow #StaySafe — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) March 27, 2020

My god @MumbaiPolice kindly look into it This should not happen.. https://t.co/wsD1AzXvEB — HK (@eyehinakhan) March 25, 2020

On the work front, Jay Bhanushali has acted in soaps like Kayamath and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He has also acted in films like Hate Story 2 and Ek Paheli Leela.