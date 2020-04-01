Jay Bhanushali wishes Mahhi Vij on her first birthday with Tara!

MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij celebrates her birthday today, and it is definitely extra special, as it is her first with Tara. Her husband and actor Jay Bhanushali penned a sweet yet funny birthday wish for her.
He wrote, 'Happy Birthday to one of the few people whose Birthday I can remember without facebook reminder...I love you @mahhivij this is the best Birthday day because it's your first with @tarajaybhanushali and second its #lockdownindia so I saved a lot of money #birthdaygirl.'
He also shared a heartwarming picture of Mahhi and Tara in which the munchkin is seen in her mother's arms as Mahhi plants a kiss on her cheek.
Have a look.
Happy Birthday to one of the few people whose Birthday I can remember without facebook reminder...I love you @mahhivij this is the best Birthday day because it's your first with @tarajaybhanushali and second its #lockdownindia so I saved a lot of money #birthdaygirl pic.twitter.com/KbtHLFfgbG— Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 1, 2020
Credits: SpotboyE
