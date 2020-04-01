News

Jay Bhanushali wishes Mahhi Vij on her first birthday with Tara!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2020 05:49 PM

MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij celebrates her birthday today, and it is definitely extra special, as it is her first with Tara. Her husband and actor Jay Bhanushali penned a sweet yet funny birthday wish for her. 
He wrote, 'Happy Birthday to one of the few people whose Birthday I can remember without facebook reminder...I love you @mahhivij this is the best Birthday day because it's your first with @tarajaybhanushali and second its #lockdownindia so I saved a lot of money #birthdaygirl.'

He also shared a heartwarming picture of Mahhi and Tara in which the munchkin is seen in her mother's arms as Mahhi plants a kiss on her cheek.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Jay Bhanushali Mahhi Vij Happy Birthday Tara birthday celebrates TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here