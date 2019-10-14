News

Jay Soni and Priyal Gor to play leads in Beyond Dreams' next?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
14 Oct 2019 02:45 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently broke the news about producer Yash A Patnaik bringing a new show for SAB TV under his banner Beyond Dreams.

After enthralling viewers with hit shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan, amongst others, Yash is set to take viewers on a laughter ride with this new drama.

According to our sources, it a horror-comedy, and the makers have most likely roped in popular television faces Jay Soni and Priyal Gor to play the lead roles.

Off late, Jay has his fans smitten with his commendable transformation. The Sasural Genda Phool fame actor is known for his great comic timing. Meanwhile, Priyal rose to fame with Dekha Ek Khwaab and Ichhapyaari Naagin and gained a great response for her digital debut with Maaya 2.  

We could not get through to the actors for their comment.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers on further developments. Stay tuned! 

