Jay Zaveri and Geetu Bawa roped in for Ishq Mein Marjawan 2!

30 Jan 2020 09:14 PM

MUMBAI: Romantic thriller Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 will soon air on Colors. It is produced by Beyond Dreams and has already released the first promo.

Rrahul Sudhir, Vishal Vashishtha and Helly Shah essay the lead roles.

Media reports state that Jay Zaveri and Geetu Bawa have joined the cast. Jay Zaveri is known for his role in Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi, whereas Geeta was last seen in Star Plus drama Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

They will be seen playing a couple in the show. They will play relatives to Rrahul Sudhir’s character.

